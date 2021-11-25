Haryana to enter pact with NISG to improve functioning

Chandigarh, Nov 25 (IANS) The Haryana Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday accorded approval to the state government to enter into an MoU with the National Institute for Smart Government (NISG) to enhance and improve in-house capacities of departments.



The agreement will be valid for five years from the date of signing, and may be extended further up to five years by mutual consent of both the parties.



As per the pact, the state government and NISG may nominate coordinators as nodal officers to represent the parties and promote interface so as to plan, implement, monitor and review the schedules of activities from time to time.



The NISG is a not-for-profit company set up in 2002 by the Centre on the public-private-partnership (PPP) model with Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as its Chairman.



