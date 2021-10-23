Haryana to develop forts in Mahendragarh

Chandigarh, Oct 23 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said historical places of Mahendragarh district would be developed as tourist destinations.



For this, the state is working in a planned manner. The work of reconstruction of Rani Talab at Madhogarh Fort has been done and the work of Rani Mahal is also in the final stages. A sum of Rs 9 crore will be spent on the works.



The Chief Minister was addressing a programme organised at Madhogarh Fort after visiting Dhosi Mountain and Madhogarh Fort.



He said these two mountain terrains have immense potential for tourism. It has been planned to develop Dhosi mountains as a pilgrimage site, and the fort of the erstwhile ruler of Madhogarh will also be developed to attract more tourism.



He said if both these places are developed for the tourists, it will enhance the local employment opportunities.



Regarding the upcoming Industrial Modern Township (IMT) project in Khudana village, the Chief Minister said a meeting would be held soon to hand over the panchayat land to the HSIIDC. The cooperation of the villagers is also necessary in this, he added.



The state wants industries to be set up there so as to provide employment opportunities, he added.



