Haryana job reservation to impact industry sentiments: PHD Chamber

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Industry body PHD Chamber on Saturday said that the job reservation scheme in Haryana will impact industry sentiments during the pandemic time.



According to Pradeep Multani, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, people should be allowed to work in any state without restrictions.



"If Indian industry has to be competitive, we need the most efficient work force. Already we have lost out to various peer economies such as Bangladesh in the textiles sector," Multani said in a statement.



"Let's not miss the chance with such stringent norms to make India a $5 trillion economy, generate employment and make India a manufacturing hub of the world economic system," he added.



Besides, the industry body cited that 75 per cent reservation will result in moving out of tech, automotive and MNCs from the state.



Additionally, it recommended that the state government should have given 25 per cent subsidy to the industry for hiring locals instead of stringent 75 per cent norm to deploy locals.



--IANS

rv/arm





