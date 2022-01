Haryana CM pays surprise visit to MCG, GMDA offices in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 29 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid a surprise visit to the offices of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Office (GMDA) late on Saturday night.



During his visit, the CM went to the control room of the MCG and inquired about the sweeping machine and the employees deployed for cleanliness in the city at night. He also examined the duty roster.



"At the MCG office, he asked the staff present in the control room how many employees should be on duty at this time, how many sweeping machines are installed, and how they are being monitored," said an official.



An MCG employee informed the CM that 13 machines are running for cleanliness in Gurugram city and road cleaning work starts at 10 p.m.



Khattar also spoke to the MCG Commissioner over phone and inquired about cleanliness and duty roster.



After visiting the MCG office, the CM went to the GMDA office in Sector 44 here.



At the GMDA office, Khattar inspected the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) and collected information about the operations of the command centre from the employees.



"Around 200 CCTV cameras are under the command of the centre, which detected 32 theft vehicles on Saturday itself. Soon face-recognition facilities of suspicious persons will be started in this command centre," Khattar told reporters.



--IANS

str/arm