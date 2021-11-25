Haryana Assembly session from Dec 17

Chandigarh, Nov 25 (IANS) The winter session of the Haryana Assembly will be held from December 17 to 21, it was announced on Thursday.



Education Minister Kanwar Pal said the date fixed by the Cabinet for the session would be sent to the Governor for his approval.



He also said the Cabinet decided that from December 1, all government and private schools in the state would open with full capacity. However, the compliance with the Covid-19 protocol would continue as before.



