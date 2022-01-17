Harsh Rajput plays deaf and dumb character in latest music video 'Aas Paas'

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Actor Harsh Rajput, who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein' will be seen portraying the role of a deaf and dumb character in a music video titled 'Aas Paas'.



Talking about the music video, Harsh says: "It's a beautiful and cute love story of a guy who got mesmerised by the beauty of a girl and started following her. At the end it was revealed that both are deaf and dumb."



He further added: "It was shot in the exotic locales of Shimla. The visuals are stunning, and the soulful music is the icing on the cake. It is sung by Yaseer Desai, composed by Anurag Saikia and written by Kaushal Kishore. Adline Castelino, who has represented India at Miss Universe 2020 is playing my love interest in the song. Interestingly, it was directed and produced by my real brother Preet Rajput and his friend Srman Jain."



How difficult is it to play a deaf and dumb person and how did you prepare for your role?



He replied: "I learned a little bit of sign language, so that I can play my part with perfection. It was quite interesting yet challenging because you have to act without saying anything. I thoroughly enjoyed shooting for the music video. I am sure the viewers would love it too,"



Harsh did TV shows like 'Nazar', 'Hitler Didi', 'Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke', 'Janbaaz Sindbad', 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' to name a few.



The romantic single 'Aas Paas' will be released on January 19 on Times Music.



--IANS

ila/kr