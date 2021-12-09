Happy that farmers are returning home 'satisfied': Balyan

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan on Thursday expressed happiness over the withdrawal of farmers' stir, saying that he is elated that they are returning home "satisfied".



"It is not only matter of happiness for me but for everyone. The farmers who have been protesting for over an year at Delhi borders are returning home satisfied," he said.



Talking to IANS, Balyan said the farmers had issues in the past and in future also, they will have issues, but all these will be resolved by dialogue between farmers' leaders and the government.



Problems can be resolved even without an agitation, he said.



Asked what impact it will have on west Uttar Pradesh, he said: "Our situation was good. And now it will improve further as earlier everyone used to talk about getting this protest called off."



He said: "We will reach out to people and tell them about development work carried out by our government.



On Opposition's charges that the Union government repealed the farm laws fearing defeat in polls, Balyan said: "Every political party is bothered about polls. But as far as withdrawal of farm laws is concerned, it was bound to happen as farmers were away from their home for over an year."



--IANS

