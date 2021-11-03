Happy Diwali for 181 prisoners in Gujarat as govt announces parole

Gandhinagar, Nov 3 (IANS) In view of the Diwali festivities, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday announced to free women prisoners and male prisoners above the age of 60 years on 15-day parole.



The decision was taken in view of Diwali festival, with an intention that such prisoners get opportunity to spend time with their family members during festival.



A total of 181 prisoners including 61 women and 120 male above 60 years of age will be released on 15-day parole after this decision.



However, the prisoners jailed under NDPS Act, TADA, POTA, terrorism activities charges, the prisoners who are NRI, foreign nationals, the prisoners who are jailed for anti-social activities, the prisoners whose appeals are pending in the High Court, won't be released for this relief.



