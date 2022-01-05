Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone!

By Nimerta C Sharan

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANSlife) There's probably nothing that the 36-year-old can't pull off. Whether it's a casual fashion outing or an appearance on the red carpet, Padukone is a head-turner. She loves her elaborate gowns and stunning saris as much as she loves her comfy tracksuits and cool trousers. When in doubt, denims (ripped, flared, acid-wash, cropped) are her go-to-thing.





On the make-up front, it's the winged eyeliner, statement brows and nude lips that top the list. With her friend-cum-stylist Shaleena Nathani by her side, DP continues to be a style slayer.



--IANS

Nimerta C Sharan/tb