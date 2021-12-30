Hamas accuses Israel of tightening security measures on Gaza border

Gaza, Dec 30 (IANS) The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has accused Israel of tightening the security measures on the border with the Gaza strip.



Ayman Noufal, a leader of the Hamas armed wing, known as al-Qassam Brigades, on Wednesday told a news briefing in Gaza city that the security measures the Israeli Army is tightening on the borders with the Gaza strip "will not protect it in the future."



Three weeks ago, the Israeli Army had announced completing the construction of the smart barrier around the Gaza strip after three and a half years of work, at the cost of 3.5 billion Israeli shekels (about $1.109 billion), Xinhua news agency reported.



The barrier is about 65 km, including an underground wall equipped with detectors, an upper fence, a sea barrier, a detection system and shooting observatories.



Also on Wednesday, around 12 militant groups, including al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wings of the militant group of the Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine held a joint military maneuver in the Gaza strip.



