HAM leader's remark about Tejashwi creates controversy in Bihar

Patna, Nov 18 (IANS) Many leaders sometimes tend to use unparliamentary language. The latest is Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Deepa Santosh Manjhi, daughter-in-law of Jitan Ram Manjhi and an MLA of the party.



She used the word "Labra" for RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and also used "Labri" for his sister Rohini Acharya. "Labra" is a colloquial word of Bihar which means a person who speaks excessively but delivers nothing.



Deepa, in a tweet, said "Labri Bahan Ka Labra Bhaia @yadavtejashwi Ji."



She added: "We used to put salfas tablets in the food grain to kill insecticides. If anyone eats Salfas, he/she should die. What would the state government do? People would die if you were involved in selling poisonous liquor."



"You (Tejashwi) are just levelling allegations on the state government and your men are involved in selling liquor. You should make people aware about the consequences of drinking liquor," Deepa said.



During the by-elections, RJD chief Lalu Prasad used the word "Bhakchonar" (Stupid) for Bhakta Charan Das, the Congress state in-charge of Bihar. Following his statement, the Congress party made an issue of it during the by-poll.



On November 12, Bihar deputy chief minister Renu Devi was caught on camera using an unparliamentary word for a student leader in Bettiah.



