HAM concerned over tussle between JD(U) and BJP in Bihar

Patna, Jan 15 (IANS) The Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), a part of the NDA government in Bihar, has expressed concern over the bitter tussle going on between the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.



The party has said that the leaders of these two parties are not leaving any opportunity to score political points over each other on issues related to the liquor ban, caste based census, law and order situation or comparison of Samrat Ashoka with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. "More importantly, the sour relations are a matter of great concern to smaller alliance partners like Hindustani Awam Morcha and VIP," the party said.



Danish Rizwan, the chief spokesperson of the HAM said: "Such a practice is actually weakening the alliance that comes under NDA in Bihar. The small leaders and spokespersons are jumping the gun on every single issue to take the upper hand. They are working on the party line but not respecting the alliance pact."



"More shockingly, the senior leaders of these two parties are not taking cognizance of the issue," Rizwan said.



Abhishek Jha, the youngest spokesperson of the JD(U) targeted Sanjay Jaiswal, the state president of the BJP a few days ago, saying, "Sanjay Jaiswal is criticizing the liquor ban of Bihar. I want to ask him if it is his personal stand or is it a stand of his party? Sanjay Jaiswal should clarify it."



Following that tweet, Sanjay Jaiswal had written a long blog on his Facebook page and said that he will go to console the family members of the deceased who were victims of spurious liquor in his home constituency West Champaran.



"Consoling victims and giving financial help for the last rites is humanity and not politics. A person from Delhi is going with his family to Darjeeling to celebrate holidays and if he is mistakenly carrying a liquor bottle in his car and is caught by police, he will be put in jail, his car will be put on auction. What was his crime? He is not a criminal. Hence, we demand for the review of liquor ban law in Bihar," Jaiswal said in the Facebook post.



Similarly, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and Upendra Kushwaha slammed the BJP after Padma Shri Awardee Daya Prakash Sinha compared Samrat Ashoka with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The two leaders of the JD(U) demanded that the BJP withdraw the Padma award from Sinha.



Sinha on his Wikipedia page, maintained that he is a national convener of the BJP cultural wing. Jaiswal however lodged an FIR against Sinha for using the name of the BJP and comparing Samrat Ashoka with Aurangzeb.



Similarly, JD(U) leaders targeted the BJP over the issue of a caste based census.



--IANS

