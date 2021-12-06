HAL carried out successful trials of commercial aircraft: Centre

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) had carried out a successful ground run and low speed taxi trials of a commercial aircraft, the Parliament was told on Monday.



The HAL has carried out trials of prototype Hindustan-228 aircraft, a potential commercial aircraft after type certification by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question by member Sanjay Seth.



HAL in Kanpur carried out the first engine ground run of Hindustan-228 aircraft on May 27 this year in co-ordination with the DGCA team, he said, adding that ground runs were also carried out for testing of various systems.



Subsequently, the low-speed taxi trials were carried out in co-ordination with the DGCA team on August 15, and the required test parameters were met, the minister said.



Hindustan-228 aircraft is a variant of HAL manufactured Do-228 aircraft which is already deployed under the UDAN ('Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik') regional air connectivity programme of the Central government.



Hindustan-228 aircraft is being certified to the latest international airworthiness standards with a modern avionics system and will be suitable for operations under UDAN scheme.



Currently, HAL has entered into an agreement with Alliance Air on September 26, 2021 for dry leasing of its two Do-228 aircrafts for deployment in the northeastern region.



The project is funded by HAL.



The total funds sanctioned and released by HAL for this project is Rs 72.33 crore for the prototype manufacturing and type Certification from DGCA.



Additionally, Rs 266.85 crore have been sanctioned by HAL for the manufacture of six more aircraft.



