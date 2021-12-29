Hailstorm, rain bring down mercury in Rajasthan, farmers worried

Jaipur, Dec 29 (IANS) After hailstorm and rain lashed Jaisalmer's Pokhran region, the mercury in Rajasthan recorded a dip.



Though farmers hailed the rain which is good for crops, they are worried for the hailstorm as it can damage standing crops of cumin, isabgol, wheat and gram.



Many villages wore a thin white sheet after heavy hailstorm lashed the area accompanied by rains on Tuesday afternoon.



Hailstorm was reported in the Pokhran region of Jailsalmer which included villages such as Chhaya, Ajasar and Bodana.



Almost all districts shivered with under 15 degrees Celsius minimum temperature.



Jaipur recorded a minimum of 9 degree Celsius, Pilani 5.8 degrees Celsius, Churu 4.3 degrees, Hanumangarh 4.8 degrees and Fatahpur 2.2 degrees Celsius.



Dholpur registered 15.7 degree Celsius as maximum temperature while Phalodi 15.9 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh 17.3, Sawai Madhopur 17.8 degrees, Alwar 17.6 degrees, Jaipur 18 degrees, Kota 17.2 degrees and Bhilwara 17.6 degrees Celsius.



--IANS

