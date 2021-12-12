Haas driver Mazepin out of Abu Dhabi GP after testing positive for Covid-19

Abu Dhabi, Dec 12 (IANS) Formula One team Haas driver Nikita Mazepin will miss the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. "The Russian driver tested positive for Covid at an on-site test at Yas Marina Circuit. A re-test also came back positive," Formula One said in a statement.



Haas reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi is in Abu Dhabi, however, he is not eligible to stand in as the Brazilian hasn't taken part in at least one session this weekend. As a result, Haas will run just one car -- with Mick Schumacher at the wheel -- for today's race. The German will line up 19th. Mazepin was set to start from the 20th.



"The FIA, Formula 1, and Haas F1 Team can today confirm that during onsite PCR testing for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Nikita Mazepin has tested positive for Covid-19. In accordance with Covid-19 protocols, he will take no further part in this Event. All contacts have been declared," a joint statement on Mazepin's positive test said.



"There will be no replacement driver in accordance with article 31.1 of the 2021 FIA Formula 1 Sporting Regulations, which prohibits any driver from starting the race who has not taken part in at least one practice session. The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix," Formula One said.



"Nikita is physically well, having been asymptomatic, but he will now self-isolate and adhere to the guidelines of the relevant public health authorities, with safety the ultimate priority for all parties concerned," Haas said, adding, "Uralkali Haas F1 Team wish Nikita well and we look forward to his return to the race track in early 2022 for pre-season testing."



