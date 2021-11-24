Gym owner held for assaulting ex-girlfriend in TN

Chennai, Nov 24 (IANS) A gym trainer, R. Manikandan has been arrested and jailed for assaulting his former girlfriend with whom he was in a live-in relationship.



Police said that he has reportedly won the Mr. Tamil Nadu fitness title four times in addition to the Mr. World Fitness title and was running a gym, Toonez fitness centre. He was arrested after a woman filed a complaint that Manikandan had assaulted her and even tried to strangulate her.



The 31-year-old woman in her complaint lodged with the police said that she met Manikandan through social media platforms and they were living together for the past one year. She alleged that he had recorded their intimate moments against her will and this led to souring in their relationship.



The woman complained that later she found that Manikandan was having a relationship with other women and some intimate moments of him with other women were also recorded in his iPhone which she had accidentally seen.



She said that when she questioned him about these photos, he allegedly threatened her and even told her that he would kill her. The woman did not complain as she was in fear of him. However, later she drew courage and put a post on social media platform Instagram against Manikandan that went viral.



Poonamalle all-women police registered a case against the gym owner based on the woman's complaint and was subsequently arrested and remanded to judicial custody.



