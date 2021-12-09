Guterres looks forward to new German govt's role in UN

United Nations, Dec 9 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres looks forward to Germany's continued positive role in the world body as a fresh government was formed under new Chancellor Olaf Scholz.



"First of all, we want to congratulate the new Chancellor on taking up his post and leading the German government," Xinhua news agency quoted Stephane Dujarric, Guterres' chief spokesman, as saying at a briefing when asked for the Secretary-General's reaction on the "changing of the guard" in Berlin.



"As you know, Germany is a critical and pivotal partner of the UN in peace and security, in development, in climate. And we really look forward to continuing to engage with Germany on all those files, and we look forward to Germany's leadership on those files, as well," he said.



On the departure of veteran German leader Angela Merkel as Chancellor after 16 years in power, Dujarric said Guterres had "a very close and warm relationship" with her.



"I think she exemplified Germany's leadership on the issues that I've just listed, notably on climate. And I think the empathy and the leadership she showed during a number of refugee and migrant crises in Europe is something that Antonio Guterres personally admired," said the spokesman.



Scholz from the Social Democratic Party was sworn in as the new German Chancellor on Wednesday after his party won the federal elections in September.



--IANS

ksk/

