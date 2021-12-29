Gurugram: Woman arrested in honey-trap case

Gurugram, Dec 29 (IANS) The police in Gurugram on Wednesday busted a honey-trap racket and arrested a 25-year-old woman.



Two of her associates, however, are still at large, the police said.



A police officer said one Sanyam had complained against the woman, saying she had threatened to file a fake rape case against him.



According to police, the woman had befriended Sanyam -- a native of Karnal, and persuaded him to call her.



After a few days of conversation, the woman had asked him to marry her or else she will file a fake rape case against him.



Later, Sanyam told his elder brother Kush about the woman.



When his brother later called the woman's mother, she told him to talk to one Narender Yadav -- their relative, in connection with the matter, the police said.



"We told the woman's family that to hold discussions on marriage, they need to meet. On October 24, we met at Leisure Valley park in Sector 29. There, the woman, her mother and Narender Yadav threatened to implicate Sanyam in a fake case if we did not settle the matter as the accused woman has already filed 8 such cases in different police stations in Gurugram. Later, she filed a case against Sanyam at New Colony police station on the same day," Kush told the police.



Thereafter, his mother reported the matter on December 23 at New Colony police station in Gurugram where a case under various sections of the IPC was registered against the accused woman and her associates, the police said.



"Following the complaint, the woman has been arrested from the Inderpuri area in Gurugram, and a search is underway to nab her associates. The arrested woman had filed eight cases of similar nature in different police stations of Gurugram. Four cases have been cancelled by her while four others are still under investigation," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram police, told IANS.



