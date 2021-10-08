Gurugram: Two brothers shot over contract dispute, one dead

Gurugram, Oct 8 (IANS) Two brothers were allegedly attacked by a group of 5-6 unidentified miscreants over a contractual dispute in the Pataudi area of Gurugram on Friday morning, the police said.



Police said during the attack one of the accused shot at the two brothers in which one youth received a bullet injury in his leg while his brother received two gunshot wounds in his leg and chest and was later declared dead by the doctors.



The complainant Mahender of Jodi Sapka village of Pataudi stated in his police complaint that he along with his brother Ajit and a few labourers from his hotel were sitting inside the hotel and talking to each other.



"During this, an unknown man came to us and threatened us without any reason. Later, after half an hour around 5-6 unknown miscreants came in and threatened us with dire consequences due to a contract with a private firm, later one of the accused pulled out his gun and shot at me and my brother Ajit and fled from the spot," the complainant told the police.



The victims were rushed to a private hospital by the hotel labourers where Ajit was declared dead by the doctors.



"Following a complaint given by the victim a case of murder including other relevant sections of the IPC was registered against unknown culprits at Pataudi police station. The police is scanning the CCTV footage of the incident spot to develop an identity of the criminals," said a police official.



--IANS

str/bg