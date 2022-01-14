Gurugram: Three brothers killed in road accident

Gurugram, Jan 14 (IANS) Three brothers have been killed in a road accident after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by an unknown vehicle here in Sector-92, the police said on Friday.



The deceased individuals have been identified as 30-year-old Sudhir Pandit, 28-year-old Randhir Pandit and 25-year-old Sanjay Pandit -- all from Madhubani district of Bihar.



According to the police, the brothers used to run utensils and mobile shops in Hayatpur village, and were returning to their home in Tajnagar village when the accident took place on Thursday night.



"When they reached near Rao Bharat Singh School in Sector-92, an unknown vehicle rammed their motorcycle from behind and fled. The local residents admitted them to a nearby hospital, where they were declared brought dead," said a police officer.



Later, a police team reached the spot and checked all the CCTV cameras installed nearby. However, the vehicle involved in the incident could not be identified.



"Efforts are on to identify the vehicle that caused the accident. The post-mortem will be conducted on Saturday after the arrival of their relatives from Bihar," he said.



