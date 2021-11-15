Gurugram shooting: Sarpanch's family protests over police inaction against assailants

rugram, Nov 15 (IANS) The fourth family member of the former Sarpanch of Kasan village in Gurugram, who was injured after armed assailants opened fire at the family, also succumbed to his injuries. Three persons from the same family had died earlier.



The deceased identified as Balram (40) had suffered gunshot injuries and was admitted in a private hospital.



The family of the victim protested before the hospital on Monday against the police for inaction against the criminals and refused to take the body for the last rites.



"Several days after the incident, the police is yet to arrest the alleged criminals. Family members of the victims are getting threatened by the criminals and despite our complaints police have failed to nab the criminals. The police must kill the alleged criminals. We will not take our family member's body till the police carries out an encounter of the criminals," a protesting family member said.



Subhash Boken, the Gurugram police Spokesperson, said, "Three persons -- Vikas (21), Sohanpal (35) and Praveen (38) had died earlier. The fourth person Balram, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. Two persons from the same family, including an 8-year-old boy, are undergoing treatment and are reported to be out of danger."



Complainant Rajesh Kumar had said Yogender alias Rinku of Kasan village, Deepak alias Bholu of Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), Manish Rana of Bhiwani, Amit alias Gaath of Sonipat and a few other assailants had barged into the house of former Sarpanch Gopal at 8 p.m. on Diwali night and opened indiscriminate fire.



Six members of Balram's family, his eight-year-old son Yash, maternal uncle Rajesh Kumar, his first cousin Praveen, Sohanpal and Rajesh's son Vikas had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.



The police have identified the prime suspect, Yogendra alias Rinku. The police claim that he had planned the attack to avenge his brother Manoj's murder in 2007.



The sarpanch's sons -- Balram and Sohanpal -- had allegedly killed Manoj, the brother of the prime suspect, after an altercation during Holi. Both were sentenced to life imprisonment but were released on bail seven years ago, the police said.



--IANS

str/khz/bg