Gurugram residents to avail mental health services on app

Gurugram, Dec 22 (IANS) To make mental health services accessible to residents of Gurugram, the district administration in collaboration with DLF Foundation and ePsyClinic has launched 'I Will CARE', a mental health services app.



Officials said the app provides Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Behaviour Therapy-based counselling through a chatbot, personalised therapy services and access to educational and self-help content.



Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg said that the 'I Will CARE' app also includes a mental health helpline 01142419298A(available -- 24*7), which can be used by residents of Gurugram to reach out to professional therapists free of cost.



The therapists can communicate in more than five Indian languages, making these services more accessible in a cosmopolitan city like Gurugram. Those who do not have access to a smartphone can use the helpline number to avail of these services.



"We urge all citizens of the district to share this information within their social and professional circles, thereby making these services available to the maximum number of residents of Gurugram," Garg added.



The 'I Will CARE' app can be uploaded to https://iwillcare.page.link/iwillcare to get instant access to these services.



--IANS

str/khz/bg