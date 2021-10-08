Gurugram residents perform 'aarti' during 'namaz' amid police deployment

Gurugram, Oct 8 (IANS) A fresh controversy has erupted over offering of 'namaz' on public space after members of Hindu organisations and residents of Gurugram Sector-47, including women, reached a community namaz site (open ground) and raised slogans as well as performed 'aarti' during Friday prayers.



However, prayers were offered at the site in Sector-47 amid heavy police deployment.



Though the situation remained peaceful, a group of 50-70 residents from nearby sectors and members of a Hindu group arrived at the time of namaz to voice their opposition to prayers being offered in an open space, citing "security" and traffic concerns.



At 12.30 p.m. the members of a Hindu organisation and sector-47 residents reached the community namaz site here.



Mohammad Tahir, who works at a carpenter's shop, said he had been coming to the site for more than two years but had witnessed objections only during the last two-three weeks.



"Only for the past two-three weeks, some people come here and disrupt prayers and asked us to vacate the area. We are all wearing masks, following Covid-19 norms and praying in peace," Tahir added.



"This land comes under the control of state government. As the residents here we object to anyone practising their faith on the roads and disrupt traffic movement. There is a security threat for all residents," said a sector-47 resident.



The residents said those who had gathered to oppose namaz claimed that the sites designated in May 2018 by the district administration were for only a specific period.



"Some residents arrived at the site for disruption of prayers. They said they don't want the prayers to be continued in the open here. We informed them that this site is among the list of designated sites, "said a senior police officer, adding that at the site where prayers were offered in the open, the situation remained peaceful.



