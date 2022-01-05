Gurugram reports 1,178 new Covid cases

Gurugram, Jan 5 (IANS) Gurugram on Wednesday reported 1,178 new Covid-19 cases, taking the district's infection tally to 1,85,890, out of which 1,81,545 have recovered, according to the official daily health bulletin.



The district also reported 12 fresh cases linked to the Omicron variant.



The total active cases are 3,418, while 3,399 are in home isolation and around 71 patients have discharged from hospitals on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, amid increasing the Covid cases in Gurugram, a meeting of the District Task Force Committee constituted for the prevention of corona infection was organized under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena on Wednesday.



Representatives of the government and private hospitals participated in the meeting, wherein necessary points related to the prevention of the infection were discussed. Hospitals were directed to provide accurate information about the availability of oxygen to the district administration for this a Google form will be sent to them soon.



Further, in a separate meeting headed by the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) Commissioner, Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, necessary directions were given to the MCG officials.



The commissioner appointed senior sanitation inspector Rishi Malik as the nodal officer for the lifting of biomedical waste of the home isolation patients.



For biomedical waste pickup, contact number 9821395131 was also shared. Also, instructions were given to arrange eight vehicles for lifting the biowaste.



Besides, sanitation officer Vijender Sharma was given the responsibility of nodal officer for transporting the Covid-19 dead bodies.



"Adequate staff has been arranged by the MCG for contact tracing, which will be increased as per requirement. Based on the data received from the health department a call will be made to the concerned between 9 am to 10 pm. If a person does not pick up the call even after calling twice, untraceable data will be shared with the police twice a day, so that contact tracing can be done at the earliest," Ahuja said.



