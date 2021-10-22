Gurugram ranks first in Haryana in administering Covid vaccines

Gurugram, Oct 22 (IANS) As the Covid vaccination drive in the country has crossed 100 crore, Gurugram became the first district in Haryana in administering the vaccines with 34,56,378 doses, of which 21,52,399 people have received the first vaccine dose and 12,83,462 have been given the second dose.



Gurugram Civil Surgeon, Virender Yadav said it was a great achievement of the state Health Department.



"It was a joint effort of the Health Department as well as people of the district who took Covid-19 vaccine on priority which helps Gurugram to achieve first position across the state. The Health department will continue to plan such vaccination drive of Covid jabs to cover maximum people in Gurugram," Yadav told IANS.



On Thursday, the Covid vaccination in the state crossed 2.5 crore.



M.P. Singh, the Nodal Officer and Deputy Civil Surgeon of the vaccination campaign, informed that 21,52,399 people above 18 years have been given the first dose and 12,83,462 have been given the second dose so far in the district.



Vaccination camps were organized at 180 places in the district on Thursday. The first and second doses of the vaccine were administered to 20,517 people.



Singh informed that Gurugram is leading the whole state in the vaccination campaign due to tireless efforts of its health workers.



So far, a total of 2.5 crore people have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 infection in the state, of which Gurugram became the first district by administering more than 34 lakh doses. Faridabad is the second district administering more than 23 lakh doses of vaccine.



Ambala came in third where a total of 14 lakh doses of vaccine have been administered so far. Nuh district came in last where more than three lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered till now.



