Gurugram issues advisory ahead of New Year to prevent Covid spread

Gurugram, Dec 27 (IANS) Ahead of the New Year, the Gurugram district health department on Monday issued an advisory for year-end celebrations to check the spread of Covid-19.



The advisory barred gatherings in large numbers for worship and fairs, and advised people to avoid visiting crowded places during the celebrations and follow all Covid protocols seriously.



The health department has strictly prohibited 'fair or any other event' in areas that fall under containment zones. The advisory also directed the people in the containment zones to "not come outside their homes unnecessarily".



The health department suggested that people above 60 years of age with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 must stay at home.



In the last few days, the city has witnessed a rise in Corona cases. According to official data, the number of Corona patients in the district was 206 in October, which has gone up to 448 in December.



In such a situation, people of the district need to be more careful and alert for the next 15 days, the order said.



At present, more than 4,500 suspected Corona patients are being tested daily in the district, a health official said.



Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg said that the risk of respiratory diseases, flu and other pollution-related ailments is relatively high in the month of December.



According to the guidelines, "For any fair or exhibition, staggered timings and restricted entries should be considered. Also, volunteers should be appropriately stationed to ensure thermal scanning, physical distancing and wearing of face masks. CCTV cameras should be considered to monitor compliance of physical distancing norms and wearing of masks in crowded places."



--IANS

