Gurugram gets two PSA oxygen plants

Gurugram, Oct 7 (IANS) To make Gurugram district self-reliant in oxygen production, two Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants were launched on Thursday, officials said.



Both these plants have been set up at different places in Gurugram.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the 1,000-litre capacity PSA plant set up from the PM Cares Fund, at Civil Hospital in Gurugram's Sector-10 through a virtual medium.



The main programme of the Prime Minister was organised at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.



From there, he inaugurated PSA oxygen plants established from PM Cares Fund in various states and union territories of the country through a virtual medium.



These included the PSA plant set up at the civil hospital in Sector 10 of Gurugram district.



Along with this, the second PSA plant set up at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 38, was also inaugurated on Thursday by the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) Mayor, Madhu Azad.



This PSA plant with a capacity of 165 litres per minute has been set up by Power Grid Corporation of India under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund.



District Deputy Commissioner Gurugram Dr Yash Garg said that with the start of these two plants, the Gurugram district is now moving towards becoming self-sufficient in oxygen production.



"With the commissioning of a 100 litres per minute capacity plant set up in Civil Hospital Sector 10, 100 beds will be able to supply oxygen for 24 hours at an uninterrupted speed. At the same time, the facility of filling cylinders in case of emergency is also available in the Oxygen Plant of Tau Devi Lal Stadium. Along with this, continuous oxygen supply can also be done to all the beds present in the temporary health centres set up in the stadium," Garg said.



He said the establishment of oxygen plants will help in combating the coronavirus and in the treatment of other serious diseases.



Civil Surgeon Dr. Virender Yadav said the district administration and health department have established more than 11 PSA Oxygen plants of capacity ranging from 100 LPM to 250 to 500 LPM in the government health medical institutions of the district.



He said that the capacity of oxygen plants installed in the government health medical institutions of Gurugram has increased to about 6,000 LPM including the plants started on Thursday.



Yadav said that apart from government health facilities, 13 oxygen plants have been installed in private hospitals of the district. Their average capacity is 500 LPM.



