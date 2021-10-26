Gurugram: 5 new dengue patients found, cases surge to 217

Gurugram, Oct 26 (IANS) The Gurugram Health department has confirmed five new dengue patients in the district which includes two men and three women, including a six-year-old child, taking the total number of dengue patients to 217.



The Health department identified 156 suspected dengue patients in last 24 hours. As many as 3,621 suspected dengue patients have been identified in the district.



Officials said a rapid fever survey is being conducted regularly in the district by the Health department. Under this survey, 10,000 households have been covered till Monday. A team of health department has surveyed more than five lakh houses till now.



However, the Health department in the district has not confirmed any deaths due to dengue this year. The department has, however, confirmed only two cases of malaria this season.



"A joint team of the Health department and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) are visiting people's houses and examining mosquito larvae. On Monday, the team visited around 15,305 houses during which dengue mosquito larvae were found in 159 houses. The team sprayed anti-larvae medicine there. Warning notices were issued to 41 persons after the larvae were found. So far the department has issued more than 13,000 notices for detecting larvae in this season," said a senior Health official.



