Gurmail Kaur shines as Raja Karan Academy hold SAI B to a 2-2 draw

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) Gurmail Kaur wrested the attention with two goals that saw her claim a share of the leading scorers and help Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Karnal, pinch a 2-2 draw with Sports Authority of India (SAI) B in the Khelo India U21 Womens Hockey League here on Sunday.



Gurmail Kaur's ball sense and opportunism stood her in good stead as she scored twice in the final quarter to deny SAI B full points. Her twin strikes saw her rise to the top of the goal scorers list with 10 goals. India Juniors' ace Deepika scored twice in her te'm's 12-0 win against Khalsa Hockey Academy to join Gurmail at the top.



Looking for their fourth win, SAI B did well to score once in each of the first two quarters to go into the half-time break with the lead. But as the only Group A sides playing their fifth matches in a row, both SAI B and Raja Karan HA were getting weary in the second half at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. Gurmail Kaur found the energy and the openings to slot home twice, the second coming moments from time.



India Juniors maintained their winning vein by recording their fourth straight victory, a 12-0 verdict over Khalsa Hockey Academy, Amritsar. Mumtaz Khan, who opened the scoring, finished with four goals to take her personal tally to nine. India Juniors will meet Odisha Naval Tata HHPC and Mumbai Schools Sports Association in the remaining matches.



Har Hockey Academy fought long and hard to post a solitary goal win against Sports Authority of India A. It defended Saavi's third-minute goal till the very end to secure its fourth win in as many matches and top Group B with 12 points, ahead of Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Bhopal, which has 10 points from four games. The two top teams will clash on Tuesday.



Results:

Group A: India Juniors 12 (Mumtaz Khan 4th minute, 21, 33, 48, Deepika 15, 47, Priyanka 19, Sangita Kumari 25, Annu 28 and 24, Ishika Chaudhary 39, Rujuta Pisai 55) beat Khalsa Hockey Academy 0. Half-time: 6-0.

Sports Authority of India B 2 (Mary Lotla 15, Vinamrata Yadav 30) drew with Raja Karan Hockey Academy 2 (Gurmail Kaur 48, 60). Half-time: 2-0.

Him Hockey Academy 9 (Navjot Kaur 5, 13, 28 and 45, Taranpreet Kaur 11 and 56, Sarabdeep Kaur 24, Shivani Sahu 32, Raveen Rani 42) beat Mumbai School Sports Association 0. Half-time: 5-0.

Group B: Har Hockey Academy 1 (Saavi 15) beat Sports Authority of India A. Half-time: 1-0.



