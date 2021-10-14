Gunshots during army search operation in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Oct 14 (IANS) Gunshots were heard on Thursday during the search and cordon operation started by the army in Surankote area of J&K's Poonch district, police said.



Police sources said the army started a cordon and search operation involving several villages adjacent to Dhera Ki Gali in Surankote area.



"Gunshots were heard as the cordon and search operation progressed in the area", a source said.



Thursday's operation was started by the army three days after five soldiers, including a JCO, were killed by terrorists in the same area.



