Follow Us:

Gunshots during army search operation in J&K's Poonch

The HawkThu, 14 Oct 2021 1634217483000
Jammu, Oct 14 (IANS) Gunshots were heard on Thursday during the search and cordon operation started by the army in Surankote area of J&K's Poonch district, police said.

Police sources said the army started a cordon and search operation involving several villages adjacent to Dhera Ki Gali in Surankote area.

"Gunshots were heard as the cordon and search operation progressed in the area", a source said.

Thursday's operation was started by the army three days after five soldiers, including a JCO, were killed by terrorists in the same area.

--IANS
sq/vd
Around the Web