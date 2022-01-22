Gunfight underway in Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar, Jan 22 (IANS) A gunfight is underway between terrorists and security forces in Kashmir's Shopian district, police said on Saturday.



A joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the Kilbal area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



--IANS

