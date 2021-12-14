Gunfight erupts between terrorists and security forces in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Dec 14 (IANS) A gunfight broke out between the terrorists and security forces in the Surankote area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.



Sources said the gunfight was underway at Dori Dhook village in Surankote and two to three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists have been trapped.



The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



