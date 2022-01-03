Gunfight breaks out in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 3 (IANS) An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces near Shalimar area in Central Kashmir's Srinagar district on Monday, officials said.



The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



"Another encounter started at Gasu near Shalimar area of Srinagar. Police and CRPF are on the job," police said.



This is the second encounter in Srinagar in quick succession on Monday. Earlier police said Srinagar police neutralised dreaded terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Salim Parray.



