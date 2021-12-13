Follow Us:

Gunfight breaks out in Srinagar

The HawkMon, 13 Dec 2021 1639381947000
Srinagar, Dec 13 (IANS) A gunfight erupted between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar district's Rangreth area on Monday, officials said.

The firefight broke out after a joint team of the police and the secutity forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

--IANS
