Gunfight breaks out in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 11 (IANS) An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in J&K's Srinagar district on Thursday, officials said.



"Encounter has started at Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job," a police officer said.



The firefight began after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire and retaliated, triggering the encounter.



