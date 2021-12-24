Gunfight breaks out in Kashmir's Anantnag

Srinagar, Dec 24 (IANS) A gunfight between security forces and terrorists in underway in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday, officials said.



A joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the Mumanhal (Arwani) area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists, were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



--IANS

zi/ksk/