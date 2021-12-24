Gunfight breaks out in Kashmir's Anantnag
Fri, 24 Dec 2021 1640313009000
Srinagar, Dec 24 (IANS) A gunfight between security forces and terrorists in underway in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday, officials said.
A joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the Mumanhal (Arwani) area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists, were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
--IANS
zi/ksk/
