Gunfight breaks out in J&K's Shopian

Srinagar, Jan 26 (IANS) An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.



"Encounter has started at Check Nowgam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.



The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



--IANS

