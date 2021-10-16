Gunfight breaks out in J&K's Pampore

Srinagar, Oct 16 (IANS) An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Drangbal area of Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said.



"Encounter has started at Drangbal area of Pampore, Awantipora. Police and Security Forces are on the job," police said.



The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



--IANS

