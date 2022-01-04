Gunfight breaks out in J&K's Kulgam
Srinagar, Jan 4 (IANS) A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday, the police said.
The police said that the gunfight was triggered after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the Okay area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire.
