Gunfight breaks out at Kulgam in south Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 17 (IANS) An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Pombay area in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, officials said.



"Encounter has started at Pombay area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.



The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



