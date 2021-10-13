Gunfight breaks out at Awantipore in J&K

Srinagar, Oct 13 (IANS) An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Tral area of Awantipore in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.



"Encounter has started at Tilwani Mohalla Waggad in Tral area of Awantipora. Police and Security Forces are on the job," police said.



The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



