Gunfight breaks out at Anantnag in J&K

Srinagar, Dec 25 (IANS) An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Srigufwara area in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said.



"Encounter has started at K. Kalan, Srigufwara area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.



The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



This is the third encounter between terrorists and security forces in Kashmir on Saturday.



Earlier police and security forces neutralized two terrorists in an anti-terrorist operation in Tral area of Awantipora while two terrorists were also killed in an encounter by the police and security forces in Shopian.



--IANS

