Gujarat reports over 6K new Covid cases for second straight day

Gandhinagar, Jan 10 (IANS) For the second straight day, Gujarat reported over 6,000 fresh Covid cases at 6,097, besides reporting 28 cases of the Omicron variant, official data showed on Monday.



Continuing the trend, Ahmedabad and Surat reported the maximum number of new cases at 1,923 and 1,892, respectively, followed by Vadodara (470), Valsad (251), Rajkot (249), Gandhinagar (195), Kheda (126), Mahesana (111), Kutch (109), Bhavnagar (108) and Navsari (107), among others.



Of the 28 Omicron cases detected from across the state on Monday, 9 were reported from Vadodara, followed by Gandhinagar (6), Ahmedabad (5), Anand (4), and Kutch and Rajkot (2 each).



The state has so far reported 264 Omicron cases, of which 223 have been discharged.



Two persons succumbed to the virus on Monday -- 1 each in Surat and Rajkot -- taking the state's overall Covid death toll to 10,130.



The state presently has 32,469 active Covid cases.



