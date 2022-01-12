Gujarat reports over 10K new Covid cases

Gandhinagar, Jan 12 (IANS) Gujarat on Wednesday saw a huge spike in the Covid cases as the state reported nearly 10,000 cases, 9,941 to be precise, taking the overall caseload to 8,85,718.



Ahmedabad once again continued to lead the list with 3,904 cases. It was followed by Surat 2,770, Vadodara 862, Rajkot 375, Gandhinagar 244, Junagadh 50, Valsad 218, Bharuch 217, Bhavnagar 156, among other districts.



Four Covid deaths were reported in the state on Wednesday. While two patients died in Surat, one each in Rajkot and Valsad passed away.



The overall death toll due to Covid in the state stands at 10,137.



No cases of the Omicron variant, however, were reported on Wednesday.



The total number of Omicron cases stood at 264, out of which 223 have been discharged while no death was reported due to the variant.



The state has now 43,726 active cases of Covid-19 at present and 51 are on ventilator support.



Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Wednesday announced 18 more micro containment zones to prevent further spread of Covid in certain areas of the city. Currently, there are a total of 180 active micro containment zones in the city.



--IANS

amc/pgh