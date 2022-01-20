Gujarat reports nearly 25K fresh Covid cases, 13 deaths

Gandhinagar, Jan 20 (IANS) The daily spike of Covid-19 infections in Gujarat rose to nearly 25,000 cases (24,485) taking the tally to over ten lakh cases in the state, the health department said on Thursday. Once again Ahmedabad tops the chart with nearly 10,000 cases.



Thursday saw the state of Gujarat quickly moving towards its highest daily spike so far with nearly 25,000 positive cases of Covid-19 taking the overall tally in the state to 10,01,563.



Ahmedabad was followed by Surat with 3,709 cases, Vadodara 3,194, Rajkot 1,521, Gandhinagar 734, Jamnagar 599, Bhavnagar 587, Anand 558, Valsad 446, Bharuch 408, Mahesana 354, Kutch 346, Navsari 297, Morbi 206, Patan 180, Banaskantha 174, Junagadh 159, Surendranagar 156, Amreli 128, Porbandar 117, Kheda 112, Sabarkantha 111, Panchmahals 110, Dahod 82, Tapi 70, Devbhoomi Dwarka 45, Gir Somnath 40, Mahisagar 24, Aravalli 18, Botad 15, Narmada 14, Dangs 9 and Chotta Udepur with 5 positive cases.



The state reported 13 casualties due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Seven deaths were reported in Ahmedabad city, 2 in Surat and 1 each in Jamnagar city, Gandhinagar, Rajkot and Kheda district. The death toll due to Covid in the state is 10,199.



The state has now over one lakh active cases of Covid-19 at present with 156 on ventilator support.



