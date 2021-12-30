Gujarat reports 573 Covid cases, ative caseload 2,371

Gandhinagar, Dec 30 (IANS) Gujarat on Thursday reported 573 Covid cases, taking its overall tally to 8,31,078, while 2 deaths in the past 24 hours took its death toll to 10,118 so far.



Gujarat is once again witnessing a spike in the number of Covid cases, with its daily caseload nearing the 600-mark, from around a 100 just six days back. The state's active caseload currently stands at 2,371, of which 11 are on ventilator support.



Of the new cases reported on Thursday, Ahmedabad led the chart with 278 cases, followed by Surat (78), Vadodara (50), Rajkot (28), Gandhinagar (19), Kutch (16), Valsad (15), Anand (14), Bhavnagar (10), Mahisagar (9), Bharuch, Kheda and Navsari (8 each), Jamnagar (7), Amreli and Mehsana (5 each), Panchmahals (4), Morbi and Junagadh (3 each), Sabarkantha (2), and Devbhumi Dwarka, Gir Somnath and Surendranagar (1 each).



Of the 2 people who succumbed to the virus on Thursday, one was from Rajkot and the other from Aravalli.



On a positive note, 102 persons recovered from the disease on Thursday. The state presently has a recovery rate of 98.5 per cent.



--IANS

amc/arm