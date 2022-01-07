Gujarat reports 5,396 fresh cases, 2,311 in Ahmedabad alone

Gandhinagar, Jan 7 (IANS) Gujarat on Friday reported 5,396 fresh Covid-19 cases, of which Ahmedabad alone accounted for 2,311 infections, taking the states overall Coronavirus tally to 8,50,252 till date.



Surat also reported a large number of cases at 1,452, followed by Vadodara (281), Rajkot (272), Gandhinagar (181), Valsad (142), Anand (133), Kheda (104), Kutch (92), Bhavnagar (63), Jamnagar and Bharuch (50 each), Navsari (49), Mahesana (48), Morbi (34), Sabarkantha (28), Junagadh (21), Amreli (20), Banaskantha (17), Dahod (17), Panchmahal (16), Arvalli (11), Dwarka (10), Mahisagar (10), Surendranagar and Gir Somnath (9 each), Narmada and Tapi (6 each), and Patan (3).



One person succumbed to the virus on Friday -- in Surat -- taking the state's overall Covid death toll to 10,128.



The state presently has 18,583 active Covid cases.



