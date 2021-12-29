Gujarat reports 19 Omicron, 548 Covid-19 cases

Gandhinagar, Dec 29 (IANS) Gujarat on Wednesday reported 19 Omicron cases, taking the state's tally of the latest Covid variant to 97. The state also reported 548 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking Gujarat's active Covid caseload to 1,902.



Of the total 97 Omicron cases in the state, 41 have been discharged, including 17 on Wednesday.



Among the fresh cases reported on Wednesday, 10 persons had a history of international travel, while nine had no travel history, the health department said in a release.



Ahmedabad reported eight cases of the new variant on Wednesday, followed by Surat (6), Vadodara (3), and Anand (2).



Gujarat also reported 548 fresh Covid cases and one death in the 24 hours ending 5 p.m. on Wednesday against 65 recoveries. Ahmedabad reported the maximum cases at 278, followed by Surat (80), Vadodara (39) and Rajkot (27).



Over 1.94 lakh doses of Covid vaccine were administered on Wednesday, taking the total count statewide so far above 8.90 crore.



