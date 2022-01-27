Gujarat reports 12,911 fresh Covid cases, 22 deaths

Gandhinagar Jan 27 (IANS) Gujarat on Thursday reported 12,911 new Covid cases, taking its overall infection tally to 11,20,660, while 22 persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, one more than the toll reported on Wednesday.



While the number of fresh cases has been coming down over the past few days, the death toll is on the rise with the state reporting as many as 171 deaths in a span of nine days.



Of the 22 fatalities recorded on Thursday, Ahmedabad reported 7 deaths, followed by Rajkot (3), Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Mehsana and Bharuch (2 each), and Surat, Jamnagar, Valsad and Navsari (1 each).



Continuing the trend, Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of new cases on Thursday at 4,501, followed by Vadodara (2,395), Rajkot (1,267), Surat (1,094), Gandhinagar (522), Mehsana (302), Patan (270), Bhavnagar (263), Banaskantha and Kutch (243 each), and Jamnagar (215), among others.



As many as 23,197 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking Gujarat's total of recoveries till date to 9,92,431.



The state presently has 1,17,884 active cases, of which the condition of 1,17,580 is stable, while 304 critical patients are on ventilator support.



Over 2.13 lakh doses of Covid vaccine were administered on Thursday, taking the statewide total to above 9.71 crore so far.



--IANS

amc/arm