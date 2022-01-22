Gujarat records 23,150 Covid cases

Gandhinagar, Jan 22 (IANS) The daily spike of Covid-19 cases in Gujarat continued on Saturday with the state reporting 23,150 fresh cases, taking the overall caseload to 10,45,938, officials said.



Meanwhile, the virus has claimed 15 more lives in the state, taking the total death toll to 10,230.



Also, 10,103 patients were discharged after being treated.



Of the new cases, Ahmedabad recorded 8,332, followed by Vadodara 3,709, Surat 2,488, Rajkot 2,029, Gandhinagar 874, Jamnagar 730, among others.



There are 1,29,875 active cases, out of which the condition of 1,29,631 is stable, whereas 244 critical patients are still on ventilator.



Over 1.88 lakh doses of Covid vaccines were administered during the day, taking the statewide total to above 9.62 crore so far.



